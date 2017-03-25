Team Ireland proudly touched down at Dublin Airport on Saturday after their superb showing at the Special Olympics Winter Games in Austria.

The 26-strong contingent delivered two gold, three silver and three bronze medals on the alpine slopes.

"Shocking, just complete shock," the humble teenager said of his accomplishments. "Just luck."

Cyril Walker and Lorraine Whelan were also in the medals as Ireland's biggest ever representation at a Winter Games delivered spectacularly.

"It means the world to me," said Lorcan Byrne of the Floorball team. "It feels like being part of a family."