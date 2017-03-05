Phil Healy and Ciara Neville both bowed out of the European Indoor Championships at the semi-final stage of the women's 60m.

Neville, who was competing at her first senior event, was the first of the Irish duo to run and the 17-year-old finished in eighth place in her semi-final in a time 7.49secs.

Healy then brought Irish involvement in these championships to an end when she finished sixth in her semi-final in a time of 7.39, just slightly off her season's best.

For the teenage Neville, the championships were a solid introduction to senior athletics and she is hoping to build on the experience she gained over the course of the week.

"I went in thinking I have nothing to lose and believing in myself and I felt great in the warm-up," she told RTÉ Sports after her race. "I expected I’d go quicker than I did but getting to the semi-final was a big bonus for me so I’m happy with that.

"It was pretty surreal being around all these top-name athletes but I just wanted to run my race and not get phased by it too much.

"It’s been such a big experience for me. I’d love to come back here and go faster than my personal best and keep improving every year."

Healy meanwhile, admitted that she may have been unsettled by a false-start in her race as Sweden's Elin Ostlund appeared to have been disqualified before she was eventually allowed to run.

"I didn’t get out the best of starts," Healy admitted. "It was the Swiss runner next to me who twitched the first time but she wasn’t disqualified so you just have to refocus.

"I just didn’t feel like I had the gears to go through today. But to come away a semi-finalist, 7.39, it isn’t that bad but I know there’s more to improve on," she added.