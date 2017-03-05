Mo Farah says he is happy to be drug-tested "any time, anywhere" and for any of his historical samples to be reanalysed.

The British four-time Olympic champion has found himself back in the spotlight following fresh doping allegations against his coach Alberto Salazar in recent weeks.

In the latest development, it was reported on Saturday that American anti-doping investigators believe they have enough evidence to retest the samples of athletes at the Nike Oregon Project, which is run by Salazar.

The Daily Mail said Farah's sample would be among those analysed, although it would be for UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and not the US authorities to decide whether there was cause to look again at any tests taken by British athletes.

Farah has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and, in quotes reported by several national newspapers on Sunday, says he is happy to comply with the wishes of any anti-doping authority.

"I'm not aware of any request," he said.

"But as I've said many times, I'm happy to be tested any time, anywhere and have any of my samples tested or retested now or at any time in the future, by any official body."

Farah has remained loyal to Salazar, who has denied all accusations of wrongdoing since doping allegations against him were first broadcast by BBC's Panorama programme in June 2015.

Nicole Sapstead, chief executive of UKAD, said in a statement responding to Saturday's Daily Mail report that all British athletes could potentially have their samples retested based on new information.

She added: "We do not comment on our testing strategy or ongoing investigations, as has been made clear in recent investigations. Status is no barrier to thorough testing or potential investigations. UKAD treats all athletes in the same way."