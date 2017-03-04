Irish women Phil Healy and Ciara Neville have both progressed to the semi-finals of the 60m at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Both sprinters finished fourth in their morning heats with 17-year-old Neville taking automatic qualification on her senior championship debut.

Neville's time of 7.46 is slower than her season's best of 7.30 and she'll hope to improve in this Sunday's semi-final.

Healy also has room for improvement as she has run faster than her qualifying time of 7.39 this season.

"I'm absolutely delighted,” said Neville afterwards. “I ran that race like a final. I thought really hard about competing here, but I decided to come in case this opportunity never came around again. There's more to come."

Healy was equally delighted with her automatic qualification in the 60m. "A big Q, that's what I came out here for, so I have to be happy,” said Healy who ran in the 400m heats yesterday.

"After the 400, if I let myself think the legs are heavy, then you're fighting a losing battle. You have to believe you're coming out fresh, then it's going to happen."

Ciara Mageean and John Travers are also in action in Belgrade this evening, as both compete in finals.

Travers will run in the final of the men's 1500m after an appeal against the result of his heat was successful when it was shown that a recall gun was fired by mistake, causing the Irishman to stop early in the race.

Mageean goes in the women's 1500m and will hope to improve on her stuttering performance in Friday's semi-final.

The 24-year-old Portaferry held control of her semi-final until the final lap and surprisingly stuttered over the line to fourth place, eventually qualifying as a fastest loser.