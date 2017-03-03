John Travers successfully won his appeal after a controversial 1500m heat and has advanced to tomorrow’s final at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

The Irish athlete stopped mid-race, along with Spaniard Marc Alcala, when it sounded like the starting gun had fired for a false start.

The remaining five athletes carried on and while the pair sprinted to try and make up the deficit, neither were able to keep the pace and both finished in the final race places.

The decision was confirmed tonight that both men will feature in the final.

“The Jury of Appeal has examined all evidence and has come to the conclusion that a recall gun was fired by mistake,” a statement from European Athletics read.

“All athletes were confused but only two, namely Marc Alcala and John Travers were significantly affected by the incident as all others continued to race.

“Therefore the Jury of Appeal has decided to advance them to the next round.”

'Ridiculous & stupid' - @DervalORourke and Jerry Kiernan baffled by the decision to disqualify Tomás Cotter in the 3000m heats #Belgrade2017 pic.twitter.com/M3Fdtn8P6H — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 3, 2017

Travers has now advanced on appeal with the final taking place at 7.18pm tomorrow.