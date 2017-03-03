Dubliner Brian Gregan is through to the men's 400m semi-finals at the European Indoor Championships.

In a very tight heat, Gregan finished second to claim automatic qualification in a time of 47.62, inside of his season's best time.

Gregan was just .05 of a second behind defending Champion Pavel Maslek and had to recover from a late stumble to book his place in the evening's semi-final.

"It actually felt very easy for the last 50m," he said. "A guy came up on me and I took a bit of a stumble and I had to try and stay on my legs,

"I just fell through the line but I got through and that's the main thing and I'm looking forward to tonight."

Gregan was the only Irish runner to qualify from the heats in the morning session.

Sinead Denny was first up and finished fourth in here heat in a time of 54.20, nearly .5 of a second off her season's best.

Phil Healy went in heat five of the same event with a similar outcome as her time of 54.80 was not enough for a semi-final place either.

Zak Curran was the last to go in the morning session and missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the men's 800m.

Curran was fourth in his heat, finishing in a disappointing time of 1:50.87, more than two seconds slower than his season's best.

Ciara Mageean and Kerry O'Flaherty compete in the 1500m this afternoon, while Tomas Cotter and Ben Reynolds are also in action.