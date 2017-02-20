European outdoor bronze medalist Ciara Mageean is among an 11-strong Irish team for the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade from 3-5 March.

Mageean took home a medal in the 1500m in Amsterdam last July, before competing in the Rio Olympics.

She will be joined by fellow Rio Olympian Kerry O’Flaherty. The Newcastle athlete competed in Rio in the 3000m steeplechase.

Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers) is currently ranked 10th on the European indoor list in the 400m and will be looking to take it round by round in the two lap event.

17-year-old Ciara Neville (Emerald) makes her first major senior championship as she seeks to gain some experience against Europe’s best athletes in the 60m event.

Amy Foster (City of Lisburn) will also compete in the 60m and Phil Healy (Bandon) is entered in the short sprint but the emphasis will be on the 400m where she won the national indoor title on Sunday.

Sinead Denny (DSD) is also in the 400m and made the semi-finals of the European outdoors.

John Travers (Donore Harriers) is in the 1500m and he will be aiming to replicate his performance from the last edition in Prague by making the final.

Zak Curran (DSD) and Tomas Cotter (Dunleer) make their European Indoor debuts in the 800m and 3000m respectively.

Ben Reynolds (North Down) is an experienced indoor international campaigner and will go in the 60m hurdles