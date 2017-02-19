John Travers edged an absorbing sprint finish with Paul Robinson to win the 1500m on another day of quality Irish Life Health National Indoor Championships action at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena.

Travers (Donore Harriers) pounced in the final meters to win the men's 1500m in 3:50.44 to St Coca's man Robinson's 3:50.55, with Cillian Kirwan (Raheny Shamrock) getting up for bronze in 3:54.65.

European Indoor-bound Kerry O'Flaherty (Newcastle) was a comfortable winner in the women's 1500m in 4:20.86.

Ciara Neville (Emerald) added the senior women's 60m title to her junior crown in an even closer finish.

The Castletroy schoolgirl recovered to win in a photo finish in 7.43 seconds from Bandon’s Joan Healy and Molly Scott (SLOT), who were both given the same time of 7.45.

Healy was given the nod for second ahead of Scott after an official review.

Phil Healy narrowly missed out on the national 60m record at the Athlone International last Wednesday, finishing third in 7.31 seconds, but had the satisfaction of winning the women’s 400m final ahead of Sinead Denny (DSD) in a European indoor qualifying time of 53.49 seconds.

Denny also dipped under the standard (53.75) in 53.74.

Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers, pictured above) won the men’s 400m in 46.59 holding off his new clubmate Luke Lennon-Ford, who is currently in the process of being cleared to compete for Ireland. Lennon-Ford, second in 47.05.

Leon Reid (Menapians), also looking to compete for Ireland, chalked up an impressive sprint double, winning the 60m in 6.74 seconds and the 200m in 21.08.

Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport) followed up her junior 200m record (23.85) in the heats by edging Sarah Carthy (Mid Sutton) - who won gold in the long jump with 6.03m - in 24.04.

Kieran Kelly (Raheny Shamrock) won his first national title in the men's 800m 1:56.00 in a blistering last 200m, while Fiona Kehoe (Kilmore) won a fascinating tussle in the women's 800m in 2:08.17.

Ben Reynolds (North Down), another set for the European Indoors in Belgrade March, was a classy winner of the men's 60m hurdles in 7.83 seconds while Adam McMullen (Crusaders) won his sixth successive long jump title with a best of 7.59m.

Elizabeth Morland (Cushinstown) won the women's 60m hurdles in 8.50 seconds.

Ellen McCartney (City of Lisburn) won the women's pole vault on countback with 3.40m while John Kelly (Finn Valley) won the men's shot put with a best of 17.02m.

In the first race of the day Eoin Everard (Kilkenny City Harriers) successfully defended his 3,000m title in 8:19.69.

Sarah Buggy (St Abban's) won her second national indoor triple jump title with 12.86m and Ryan Carthy Walshe (Adamstown) cleared 2.00m to win the men's high jump on countback.

On Saturday Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley) equalled Deirdre Ryan's national junior record to win the women's high jump with 1.81m.

RESULTS

Women

60m 1. Ciara Neville (Emerald) 7.43, 2. Joan Healy (Bandon) 7.45, 3. Molly Scott (SLOT) 7.45

200m 1. Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport) 24.04, 2. Sarah McCarthy (Mid Sutton) 24.06, 3. Cliodhna Manning (Kilkenny City Harriers) 24.44

400m 1. Phil Healy (Bandon) 53.49, 2. Sinead Denny (DSD) 53.74, 3. Mandy Gault (Lagan Valley) 55.06

800m 1. Fiona Kehoe (Kilmore) 2:08.17, 2. Alanna Lally (UCD) 2:08.37, 3. Erin McIlveen (City of Lisburn) 2:08.59

1500m 1. Kerry O’Flaherty (Newcastle) 4:20.86, 2. Ellie Hartnett (UCD) 4:25.71, 3. Nadia Power (Templeogue) 4:31.11

3,000m 1. Ciara Mageean (UCD) 9:08.83, 2. Michelle Finn (Leevale) 9:12.61, 3. Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole) 9:15.58

60m hurdles 1. Elizabeth Morland (Cushinstown) 8.50, 2. Catherine McManus (Dublin City Harriers) 8.55, 3. Lilly-Ann O’Hora (Dooneen) 8.671.

3,000m race walk 1. Kate Veale (West Waterford) 14:03.90, 2. Emma Prendiville (Farranfore Maine Valley) 14:06.54, 3. Maeve Curley (Craughwell) 14:18.26

Long jump 1. Sarah McCarthy (Mid Sutton) 6.03m, 2. Ruby Millet (St Abban’s) 5.69m, 3. Aoibheann O’Brien (Tralee Harriers) 5.57m

Triple jump 1. Saragh Buggy (St Abban’s) 12.86m, 2. Lynda Ngankam (Donore Harriers) 11.27m, 3. Solange Diogo (Galway City Harriers) 11.24m

High jump 1. Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley) 1.81m, 2. Emily Rogers (St Peter’s) 1.75m, 3. Grace O’Rourke (DSD) 1.70m

Pole vault 1. Ellen McCartney (City of Lisburn) 3.40m, 2. Claire Wilkinson (Ballymena & Antrim) 3.40, Emma Coffey (Carraig na Bfhear) 3.20m

Shot put 1. Michaela Walsh (Swinford) 14.95m, 2. Alana Frattaroli (Limerick) 13.29m, 3. Fiona Moloney (Dooneen) 12.76m

Men

60m 1. Leon Reid (Menapians) 6.74, 2. Eoin Doherty (Tallaght) 6.81, 3. Dean Adams (Ballymena & Antrim) 6.87

200m 1. Leon Reid (Menapians) 21.08, 2. David McDonald (Menapians) 21.51, 3. Eanna Madden (Carrick on Shannon) 21.66

400m 1. Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers) 46.59, 2. Luke Lennon-Ford (Clonliffe Harriers) 47.05, 3. Brandon Arrey (Blareny/Inniscara) 48.03

800m 1. Kieran Kelly (Raheny Shamrock) 1:56.00, 2. Kevin McGrath (Bohermeen) 1:56.22, 3. Niall Tuohy (Ferrybank) 1:56.53

1500m 1. John Travers (Donore Harriers) 3:50.44, 2. Paul Robinson (St Coca’s) 3:50.55, 3. Cillian Kirwan (Raheny Shamrock) 3:54.65

3,000m 1. Eoin Everard (Kilkenny City Harriers) 8:19.69, 2. William Maunsell (Clonmel) 8:22.46, 3. Rory Chesser (Ennis Track) 8:23.34

60m hurdles 1. Ben Reynolds (North Down) 7.83, 2. Gerard O’Donnell (Carrick on Shannon) 7.94, 3. Shane Aston (Trim) 8.32

5,000m race walk 1. Alex Wright (Leevale) 18:50.70, 2. Cian McManamon (Westport)20:06.21, 3. Brendan Boyce (Letterkenny) 20:09.28

Long jump 1. Adam McMullen (Crusaders) 7.59m, 2. Keith Marks (Clonliffe Harriers) 7.05m, 3. Ben Fisher (City of Lisburn) 6.96m

Triple jump 1. Antony Daffurn (St Ronan’s) 14.83m, 2. Jordan Hoang (Tullamore Harriers) 14.79m, 3. Niall Counihan (Clonliffe Harriers) 14.25m

High jump 1. Ryan Carthy Walshe (Adamstown) 2.00m, 2. Dion Ryan (Waterford) 2.00m, 3. Adam Hill (City of Lisburn) 1.85m

Pole vault 1. Thomas Houlihan (West Waterford) 4.55m, 2. Peter Glass (unattached) 4.55m, 3. Conor Bermingham (Raheny Shamrock) 4.30m

Shot put 1. John Kelly (Finn Valley) 17.02m, 2. David Tierney (Leevale) 14.85, 3. Gavin McLaughlin (Finn Valley) 14.78m