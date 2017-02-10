Thomas Barr starred at the Irish University Indoor Championships in Athlone IT today with a record-breaking run in the 400m.

Running for the University of Limerick, Barr (Ferrybank) broke his own University indoor record with a time 46.87 seconds which was also a qualifying time of the European Indoor Championships.

Barr had a busy day at the office, finishing second in the 200m and anchoring University of Limerick to victory in their 4x200m relay in his final year of eligibility for the college.

Bandon’s Phil Healy was another to take the limelight winning the women’s 200m for UCC in an indoor personal best of 23.55 seconds which was also a World Student Games qualifying time for the summer.

There was a bizarre end to one of the heats of the men's 800m when the bar from the pole vault competition came loose and got tangled in the legs of Queens University's Niall Attwood, who had been leading the race at the time.

Common sense prevailed and Atwood was given a bye to the final, where he finished eighth.