Thomas Barr broke his own University indoor record for the 400m at the Irish University Indoor Championships in Athlone IT on Friday.

Running for the University of Limerick, Barr (Ferrybank) clocked a time of 46.87 seconds which was also a qualifying time of the European Indoor Championships.

Barr had a busy day at the office finishing second in the 200m and anchoring UL to victory in their 4x200m relay in his final year of eligibility for the college.

Bandon’s Phil Healy was another to take the limelight winning the women’s 200m for UCC in an indoor personal best of 23.55 seconds which was also a World Student Games qualifying time for the summer.