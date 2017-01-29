Sinead Kane made history on Sunday as she became the first visually impaired athlete to complete the World Marathon Challenge - seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

Kane and guide runner John O’Regan began their journey in Antarctica on 23 January and completed their final marathon in Sydney today with a time of 4:42:59.

After completing the first race at Union Glacier, the Cork woman moved on to Punta Arenas (Chile), Miami (USA), Madrid (Spain), Marrakech (Morocco), Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and finally Sydney.

Kane, who was born with with only 5pc vision, started running five years ago when she took part in the 2012 Mini Marathon.

Two years ago she became the first visually impaired Irish person to run an ultramarathon in Ireland, but in crossing the finish line in Sydney she has set an achievement no one else has ever managed, and inked her name into the record books in the process.