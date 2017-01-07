Ireland's Fionnuala McCormack finished second in a strong Great Edinburgh Cross Country 6k field on Saturday afternoon.
European cross-country champion Yasemin Can won the race in Scotland, but a last lap surge saw McCormack pass Meryem Akda and into second place. Akda finished second behind Can at the recent European Cross Country Championships.
"It was tough, but good. I definitely enjoyed myself more than I enjoyed the Euros, partly because of the course and partly because I was feeling better," she said.
"I love it here – I have ran here so often and out on the course it’s like home support there were so many people cheering. It’s such a great atmosphere and a great race to be part of."
Can and Akda were both born in Kenya, but controversially run for Kenya despite spending little time in the country - something McCormack has criticised in the past.
She was run out of a medal at last year's European Championships 10,000m, which was won by Can and she finished fifth in the Euros last month.
McCormack has a great record in Edinburgh and this was her sixth top-two finish in-a-row, having won the race twice in the past.
She finished in a time of 20:56, 21 seconds behind the winner.
Ireland finished fourth in the 4x1k relay won by Great Britain. The mixed team was made up of John Travers, Ciara Mageean, Kieran Kelly and Kerry O'Flaherty.