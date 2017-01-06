Former Irish middle distance star Frank Murphy, who won a silver medal in the 1500m at the European Championships in 1969, has died at the age of 69 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Murphy also won a silver at the European Indoor Championships in 1970 and represented Ireland at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico and the 1972 Games in Munich.

The Dubliner broke multiple Irish records during his illustrious career and his induction into the Athletics Ireland Hall of Fame in 2014 coincided with the 45th anniversary of his silver medal winning performance in Athens in 1969, in which he lowered the national record to three minutes 39.51 seconds.