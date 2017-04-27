US President Donald Trump told the leaders of Canada and Mexico last night that he will not terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement treaty at this stage, but will move quickly to begin renegotiating it with them.

The announcement came after White House officials disclosed that Mr Trump and his advisers had been considering issuing an executive order to withdraw the United States from the trade pact with Canada and Mexico, one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

The White House said Mr Trump spoke by telephone with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and that he would hold back from a speedy termination of NAFTA, in what was described as a "pleasant and productive" conversation.

"President Trump agreed not to terminate NAFTA at this time and the leaders agreed to proceed swiftly, according to their required internal procedures, to enable the renegotiation of the NAFTA deal to the benefit of all three countries," a White House statement said.

"It is my privilege to bring NAFTA up to date through renegotiation. It is an honour to deal with both President Pena Nieto and Prime Minister Trudeau, and I believe that the end result will make all three countries stronger and better," Mr Trump was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Mexican and Canadian currencies rebounded in Asian trading after Mr Trump said the US would stay in NAFTA for now.

The US dollar dropped 0.6% on its Canadian counterpart and 1% on the peso.

The White House had been considering an executive order exiting NAFTA as early as Mr Trump's 100th day in office on Saturday, but there was a split among his top advisers over whether to take the step.

During his election campaign Trump threatened to renegotiate NAFTA and in the past week complained bitterly about Canadian trade practices.

It was under an executive order signed by Trump on 23 January that the United States pulled out of the sweeping Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

News of the potential presidential action to withdraw from NAFTA earlier drove the Mexican and Canadian currencies lower.

A disruption in trade between the three NAFTA partners could wreak havoc in the auto sector and other industries, hitting profits at companies that have benefited from zero-level tariffs and Mexico's relatively low labour costs. It would also hit US agricultural exports hard.

Mr Trump has repeatedly vowed to pull out from the 23-year-oldtrade pact if he is unable to renegotiate it with better terms for America. He has long accused Mexico of destroying US jobs.

The United States went from running a small trade surplus with Mexico in the early 1990s to a $63 billion deficit in 2016.

Details about the draft executive order on NAFTA were not immediately available.

Mr Trump has faced some setbacks since he took office in January, including a move by courts to block parts of his orders to limit immigration.

Withdrawing from NAFTA would enable him to say he delivered on one of his key campaign promises, but it could also hurt him in states that voted for him in the election.

"Mr President, America's corn farmers helped elect you, the National Corn Growers Association said in a statement."Withdrawing from NAFTA would be disastrous for American agriculture."