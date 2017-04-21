German police have arrested a man who is suspected of planting explosives targeting the bus of soccer team Borussia Dortmund last week, according to the office of the chief German federal prosecutor.

The man had bought options on Borussia Dortmund's stock before the attack, hoping to make a profit, it said in a statement.

The 28-year old suspect is a dual German and Russian national identified as Sergei V.

The players' bus was heading to their stadium for a Champions League match against AS Monaco on 11 April when three explosions occurred, wounding Spanish defender Marc Bartra and delaying the match by a day.

The suspect is accused of attempted murder, inflicting serious bodily harm and causing an explosion, the prosecutor's office said.

It said he had bought 15,000 put options, or contracts giving him the right to sell Borussia Dortmund's shares at a pre-determined price, on the day of the attack, using a consumer loan he had signed the previous week.

"If the shares of Borussia Dortmund had fallen massively, the profit would have been several times the initial investment," the prosecutor's office said.

The serious injury or death of any of the soccer players could have resulted in such a slump, it said.