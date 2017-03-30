French Top 14 outfit Grenoble have lifted a suspension against six rugby players who were accused of rape, citing presumption of innocence amidst an ongoing investigation.

Grenoble suspended the players on 17 March - without releasing their identities - following the accusations, with the players later questioned by police.

"So far, no charges have been filed against the players after they were held at the Grenoble police station. Grenoble Rugby Club has decided to lift the suspensions and reinstate the players," the club said in a statement.

However, Grenoble insisted they reserved the right to take further measures should new information surface in the investigation.

The six players were named as Australian Peter Kimlin, 31; 22-year-old Denis Coulson and 24-year-old centre Chris Farrell, both from Ireland; New Zealanders Rory Grice, 26, and Dylan Hayes, 23; and Frenchman Loick Jammes, 22.

The men were questioned a week ago after a young woman alleged she was raped after she met them at a nightclub in Bordeaux following their defeat by Bordeaux-Begles on 11 March.

Last week, solicitors on behalf of the two Irish players said they were questioned as witnesses.