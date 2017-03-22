Six Grenoble rugby players including two Irishmen, two New Zealanders and an Australian, have been questioned following a rape complaint, French prosecutors said.

Prop Denis Coulson and centre Chris Farrell, both from Ireland, Australian lock Peter Kimlin and New Zealander back row men Rory Grice and Dylan Hayes, were questioned along with French hooker Loick Jammes.

They were questioned following a complaint by a young woman that she had been raped by the players after meeting them at a nightclub in Bordeaux following their Top 14 match against Bordeaux-Begles on 11 March.

Bordeaux police investigating the complaint following the match were sent to Grenoble to carry out the questioning of the players who arrived at the police station there this morning.

On Friday Grenoble suspended the players who were under investigation without releasing their identities.

The alleged victim of the attack told police she met several Grenoble players in a nightclub after the club's Top 14 defeat in Bordeaux.