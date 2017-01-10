The leader of Britain’s Labour Party will make a major speech on Brexit today in which he is expected to say that the party is not wedded to "freedom of movement".

Jeremy Corbyn will say he does not believe the UK can afford to lose all access to European Union markets.

As the leader of the opposition during one of the most turbulent times in British politics, Mr Corbyn has struggled to define just what Labour wants from Brexit negotiations.

In his speech today, Mr Corbyn will work to clarify the party’s stance.

He will say that he believes Britain can be better off after it leaves the EU.

On immigration, Mr Corbyn will say that Labour wants "fair rules" and "reasonably managed" movement of people.

But his speech will also warn that the UK cannot lose all access to the single market.

Mr Corbyn will also criticise the British government for failing to have a Brexit strategy.

But the admission in recent days from Labour’s deputy leader that he was unsure of the party’s Brexit objectives is bound to be raised when Mr Corbyn unveils his plan.