A new one pound coin goes into circulation in Britain today.

The new 12-sided coins bear the symbols of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

They are thinner, lighter and slightly bigger than the coins they replace.

The new coins have a hologram-like image that changes when viewed from different angles and micro-sized lettering inside both rims.

Britain's finance ministry says the new bi-metallic coin will be "the most secure of its kind in the world" to prevent a rise in counterfeits.

Around one-in-30 of the current round coins are fakes

The old coin and the new coin will co-exist for a period of around six months, until the round pound ceases to be legal tender on 15 October.

The new coins have been made at the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, South Wales, at a rate of three million per day.