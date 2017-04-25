An American based IT company is to create 100 jobs with the opening of an engineering centre in Belfast. The new software development posts will offer salaries of around £37,000 (€40,000).

Unosquare is a software development company based in Oregon in the US and has clients in the financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

It already has two engineering centres in Mexico and is opening a third facilty in Belfast, taking on 100 employees by the end of 2019.

Unosquare said it was attracted to Belfast by the availability of a strong pool of software engineers, and by the business climate to get the operation up and running quickly.

Northern Ireland's jobs creation agency Invest NI has given the new venture grants of £650,000.