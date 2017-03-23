Ireland's largest windfarm at Meenadreen in south Donegal has officially started supplying power to homes and businesses across the country.



Energia's 95MW windfarm contains 38 turbines and is capable of producing enough electricity to power 50,000 homes.

Construction of the windfarm started in 2014 and took 26 months to complete and Energia Renewables invested €145m to develop the windfarm.

Peter Baillie, Managing Director of Energia Renewables, said: "Since 2008 Energia has invested over €350m in developing and constructing new windfarms.

"We are very proud to have delivered this large-scale project and to finally see it start supplying energy to homes and businesses around the island of Ireland.



"We'd like to thank the local community at Leghowney for their support and are delighted that this Meenadreen windfarm will be providing further community funding for the local areas and local authority rates for the lifetime of the windfarms"