Worldwide sales of smartphones rose 4.3% in the first quarter of this year, according to new figures from research company IDC.

In total 347.4 million devices were sold between January and March, bucking the perception that demand for smartphones is softening.

"The first quarter smartphone results further prove that the smartphone industry is not dead and that growth still exists," said Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC.

"There is no question that 2016 was a pivotal year for the industry as growth dipped to low single digits for the first time."

"However, we believe the industry will show some rebound in 2017, and the strong first quarter results certainly support this argument."

The IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker also found that the bulk of the growth came from a small number of Chinese manufacturers, including Huawei, OPPO and vivo who are rapidly growing their market share, it says.

The company also says demand was stoked by the launch of Huawei's new flagship, the P10, Samsung's new Galaxy S8 and the expectation of one or more new iPhones later this year.

Looking forward to the remainder of 2017, the researchers expect the bulk of the growth to come from demand for affordable models.