Facebook has announced new measures to prevent so-called revenge porn where users share intimate images of another without consent.

The new tools which are available on the network from today allow users to report intimate images which they believe have been shared without consent.

Any such image will then be examined by members of the social network's Community Operations team. Any offending image will be blocked across Facebook, Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

The account which shared the image may also be disabled.

This new development does not apply yet to the WhatsApp messaging app but Facebook says it is working with partners to extend the technology

On Facebook users who see an image they believe is an intimate one shared without consent can report it by using the "Report" link that appears when you tap on the downward arrow or "..." next to a post.

Specially trained representatives from the network's community operations team will review the image and remove it if it violates the platform's community standards.

In many cases they will also disable the offending account for sharing intimate images without permission.

There will be an appeals process if someone believes an image was taken down in error.

The network will also use photo-matching technologies to help thwart further attempts to share the image on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram.

If someone tries to share the image after it has been reported and removed, they will be alerted that it violates Facebook's policies and that their attempt to share it has been stopped.

Facebook says it also partners with safety organisations to offer resources and support to the victims of this behaviour.