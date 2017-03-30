Squarespace, the US company that helps small and medium sized companies to set up their own websites, says it hopes to expand its presence in Dublin where it currently employs 115 staff.

The company has just opened its new office in the city centre which has space for a total of 300 people and the company is growing rapidly.

The 14 year old company currently employs 620 people at its headquarters in New York, as well as its offices in Portland and Dublin.

The Dublin team mostly work in the area of customer operations and international support, but founder and chief executive Anthony Casalena told RTE News that in the future they may consider basing engineers here too.

More than half of its Irish workforce are non-native English speakers.

The business provides an all-in-one solution for those setting up a website, including design, hosting, ecommerce solutions, etc, and now has over one million paying customers.

30 per cent of those users are outside of the US and right now the company is growing its international business organically.

The business has raised $78.5m in two fundraising rounds and according to Mr Casalena it has no pressing need to raise more.

He said the company has invested heavily in cyber-security tools for its customers including providing free SSL certificates to all and putting money into Distributed Denial of Service attack mitigation systems.