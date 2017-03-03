Nintendo Switch, the Japanese gaming giant's new video games console which can be used at home and remotely, goes on sale here from today.

As well as being used as a home system, the Switch contains a 6 inch screen which can be lifted from a docking station and played remotely using modular controllers that either attach to the side of the display or connect wirelessly.

The Joy-Con controllers can also be split in half to enable two players to compete against each other.

The launch is Nintendo's first new console since the Wii U was released in 2012 and has received positive reviews ahead of its debut.

Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima called the Switch a "brand-new kind of home gaming system that offers a wide variety of play modes", and said the company hoped to "introduce the world to new experiences" with the console.

However, some critics have raised concerns over the number of high-end games that will be available on the Switch on launch day, with only a handful appearing alongside a greater number of indie games.

The price - €330 for the system and controllers - has also been called too expensive by some.

Nintendo has been fighting to compete with Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One since both consoles first went on sale in 2013, offering higher end graphics and wider entertainment experiences.

However, Nintendo retains a hardcore base of fans for its consoles and games - including the Legend Of Zelda franchise, the newest instalment of which is a launch title for Switch, while a new Super Mario game is due at the end of the year.