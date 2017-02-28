YouTube has unveiled a streaming television service in the US, offering bundles of live channels, in a direct challenge by the Google-owned network to traditional cable and pay TV.

YouTube TV is tailored for younger generations seeking news, films and more programs without subscribing to cable or satellite service, YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki said.

The new service will allow subscribers in US markets to get access on any connected device to networks such as ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, along with "sports networks and dozens of popular cable networks," according to YouTube.

Set to launch in the coming months, YouTube TV will cost $35 (€33) monthly, with six user accounts allowed per subscriber.

The move positions the service to compete against so-called "skinny bundles" from Dish Network's Sling TV and AT&T's DirecTV Now.

"YouTube TV is designed specifically for the needs of a new generation of TV fans who want to watch what they want, when they want, how they want without commitment," Ms Wojcicki said during a press briefing streamed from YouTube offices in Southern California.

YouTube TV will also combine user-created content from the Google-owned online video sharing service, with delivery customized for viewing screens from smartphones to big-screen televisions.

The service will launch first in major US markets where local television content can be provided, with YouTube working to quickly expand availability, according to Ms Wojcicki.

YouTube TV will also allow limitless recording of shows, so they can be saved for viewing when convenient.