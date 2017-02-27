Lenovo has taken the wrapping off a range of new devices, including two new smartphones.

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the Chinese firm also launched two new convertibles and four tablets.

The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones come with octa-core processors and longer life batteries.

They also feature upgraded cameras, metal design for the first time in the Moto G range and fingerprint readers.

Available from May, the Tab 4 range of tablets is pitched as having a device suitable for all ages across the family.

It includes a new line of premium devices aimed at those who consume a lot of media, with full HD displays and more powerful processors.

There is also a kids pack that has a shock resistant bumper and software which allows parents to moderate what their child consumes.

Other Lenovo devices released at the trade show include the Miix 320 – a Windows 10 powered 2-in-1 with detachable keyboard and 10.1 inch display.

The Yoga convertibles range was also expanded, with the addition of the 720 and 520, with a choice of sizes including 13, 14 and1 5 inch.

The company also announced a reprogrammable e-SIM, which on certain Windows devices enabled for LTE can be adapted to take advantage of local operator data contracts at home and local pricing when abroad.