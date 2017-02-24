New smartphones including the return of BlackBerry and Nokia will be among the major announcements made at Mobile World Congress (MWC) next week.



The technology convention is expected to be dominated by the return of Nokia - now owned by tech firm HMD Global - which will reportedly reveal at least two new smartphones, and rumours suggest a revamped version of the famous 3310 mobile phone could also be unveiled.



Fellow tech giant BlackBerry is also expected to use the Barcelona convention to announce a new Android smartphone.



Both companies have dominated the mobile phone industry in the past, but have all but vanished from the market after being usurped by the smartphone revolution led by Apple and Google.



MWC is traditionally used by some of the biggest smartphone manufacturers - including Samsung, HTC, LG and Sony - to reveal new flagship devices, although Samsung and HTC are not expected to announce anything major at this year's show.



HTC recently revealed its new U Ultra and U Play phones, while Samsung is said to be taking time to perfect its next phone after the Note7 battery fire incidents last year.

Sony, LG and Huawei are also holding press conferences at the event, at which new devices are expected to be unveiled.



Ben Wood, from analyst firm CCS Insight, said the lack of an announcement from Samsung is an opportunity for others at the show, which runs from February 27 to March 2.

"Historically, Samsung has used the event as the launch pad for its latest high-end phone. This year, the launch of its flagship device will come later, giving other manufacturers the chance to grab the limelight," he said, adding that larger screens and better cameras are expected to be a popular theme among manufacturers.



"Every phone-maker will be hoping that its latest Android device will stand out in the sea of smartphone sameness. We expect the big trend is going to be smaller bezels - it's going to be all about taking stunning screens right to edge of devices.



"In addition, we believe dual cameras and biometrics such as fingerprint and iris recognition will play big at the show."

Meanwhile, ahead of the show LG has announced a new phone with an extra long battery life.

The LG X power 2 has a 4,500mAh battery and is designed for power-heavy multimedia users and gaming enthusiasts.

The company says the 5.5 inch HD handset is designed to operate for an entire weekend without recharging, and from a full charge can playback videos continuously for around 15 hours.

It also has high-speed, with a one hour top up giving 50 percent battery and a full charge delivered in about two hours.

Comfort View makes reading e-books and web comics more comfortable by reducing the amount of blue light emitted by the display, which has been shown to cause eye fatigue.