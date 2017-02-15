The European Parliament has voted to approve the EU-Canada trade agreement known as CETA.

The Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement was approved after 408 MEPs voted in favour and 254 voted against.

There were 33 abstentions.

CETA will be provisionally applied from April, before being ratified by member states.

Protesters earlier gathered outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg to voice their opposition to CETA.

During a debate on the deal this morning, Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly said he was annoyed by claims that are in "vogue" surrounding CETA and criticised the suggestion that it would put 90 million jobs at risk.

The European People’s Party member said no one would vote for the agreement if that was the case.

Independent MEP Luke Ming Flanagan pointed out that the European Parliament's Employment Committee was against CETA. Mr Flanagan told MEPs that Mr Kelly came from a party whose leader who is "openly a liar".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to address the European Parliament tomorrow.