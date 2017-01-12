The Taoiseach has arrived in Spain for talks with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, which will include discussion of the implications of Brexit ahead of the opening of negotiations between the European Union and the UK.

Mr Kenny will be outlining Ireland's special circumstances in relation to Brexit.

Spain is the first European capital that Mr Kenny will be visiting this year ahead of the opening of the negotiations between the EU and the UK.

The Taoiseach will outline Irish concerns about the impact of Brexit on the border, the common travel area, trade and the peace process.

It remains to be seen what Mr Rajoy's position will be in relation to Ireland.

Ahead of the negotiations, he has adopted a tough stance on Scotland and also the British territory Gibraltar which has a land border with Spain.

Mindful of the independence movement in Catalonia, Mr Rajoy has ruled out any special deal for Scotland, maintaining the position that if the UK leaves Europe, Scotland must also leave.

He is also proposing joint sovereignty over Gibraltar after Brexit.

The Taoiseach and the Spanish leader are both members of the European People's Party in Europe and Mr Kenny will be hoping those political ties will shore up Spanish support for Ireland's position.

Jobs, tourism, migration and counter terrorism will also be on the agenda at today's meeting.