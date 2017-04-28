Fifty new jobs have been promised at an engineering plant in Tralee in Co Kerry.

BorgWarner, which manufactures parts for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, is investing €11.5m at its existing plant at Monavalley in the town, with support from IDA Ireland and the Department of Jobs.

The US-headquartered firm has had a presence in Tralee for decades.

In 2010, the company acquired Beru, another engineering company in the town, which was struggling at the time and had just completed a programme of redundancies.

But BorgWarner was re-focussing from manufacturing parts for petrol and diesel combustion engines to hybrid and electric vehicles.

It is now a global leader in this area, and the company's technological advances have secured the position of the plant in Tralee.

The investment will bring total job numbers at the plant to 220.