One of the best known hotels in the country, the Ard Rí in Waterford city, has been sold.

The iconic building dominates the skyline north of the River Suir at Waterford.

It has been closed for a number of years and has fallen into significant disrepair.

The hotel was known as a popular wedding venue, conference centre and holiday accommodation.

Situated on an elevated site of approximately 21 acres, it has been sold for an undisclosed sum to a Kilkenny businessman who is based in Australia.

Seamus Walsh intends to invest heavily in the project.

He said: "I see huge opportunity for development in this area and look forward to transforming my new hotel to its former days of glory in these more modern times."

In 2015, Mr Walsh purchased another hotel in the area - the Waterford Castle Hotel - for more than €6m.