Work is due to begin this summer on what will be the largest office development ever undertaken in Cork city centre.

The €90 million dockside project by developers O'Callaghan Properties had been held up due to objections which have now been withdrawn.

350 construction jobs will be created in the building of 'Navigation Square', which is set on a 2.25 acre site at Albert Quay.

The first phase of the development is set to be complete by December 2018.

The 310,000 square foot office complex will consist of four buildings, and will be able to accommodate 3,000 employees when finished.

Designed by architects Henry J Lyons, there will also be an additional 100,000 sq ft for car, bicycle and motorcycle parking.