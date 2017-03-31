Fifty workers are to be laid off at the Cameron plant in Longford today as the company winds up its operations in Ireland.

The owners of the gas and engineering factory announced last October that they were ending operations here.

In a statement, Cameron Ireland said the severe downturn in the oil and gas industry had a dramatic impact on the plant.

Up to 40 workers were let go from the facility in January.

A further group of workers are due to leave the plant by the summer, with the remainder of the 200 workers leaving in December.