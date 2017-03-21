Bord na Móna has confirmed it is carrying out a comprehensive review of its briquetting operations at two plants in the midlands after a decrease in sales led to new fears over the future of 130 jobs.

The State peatlands company says the review process of operations in Littleton in Co Tipperary and Derrinlough in Co Offaly will take into account a range of factors impacting on current and future production and the combined capacity and infrastructure needed to deliver this production.

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly Barry Cowen says workers at the Derrinlough briquette factory are now seriously concerned about their jobs and, without subvention or a carbon tax derogation for Bord na Móna, the future of peat production in the midlands is bleak.

Bord na Móna said it has continued to keep all employees appraised throughout the review process with written and verbal briefings in December and February.

The next update will take place next week.

The company says no decision has yet been taken regarding the future operation of the briquette factories.