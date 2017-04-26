AIB has been fined €2.27m by the Central Bank for breaches of money laundering and terrorist financing regulations.

AIB has admitted the failures which were spotted by regulators.

It has been fined for six major breaches which regulators describe as unacceptable weaknesses.

The failures relate to legislation to prevent money laundering and financing of terrorist organisations.

AIB provided banking to more than half a million customers without ensuring they had provided proof of address and identification.

The bank also took 18 months to fully address a backlog of 4,200 potentially suspicious transactions.

These dealings should have been reported to the gardaí and Revenue promptly if suspicions were confirmed.

AIB said steps to mitigate the risks had been put in place to resolve all of the issues.

It added: "AIB has fully co-operated with the Central Bank at all stages of this investigation, which has now concluded."

The Central Bank has been getting tough with banks for failing to adhere to regulations.

The latest settlement means the Central Bank has now imposed fines of €57m since 2006.