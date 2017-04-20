The Public Service Executive Union has said that, in forthcoming pay negotiations, it is going to seek the restoration of what was taken away from public servants since 2009.

Ahead of the union's annual conference in Galway, General Secretary Tom Geraghty said about €1.4bn was outstanding or an average of 10% reduction in affected workers' income.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, he said: "The emergency is over and the justification for pay cuts imposed upon public servants is now gone."

It is time for all parties to negotiate a fair outcome, he said.

Mr Geraghty said public servants are realistic and do not have an expectation that everything will be restored in "one fell swoop".

The union will always be cognisant of available funds, he said, but said it wanted to see an end to FEMPI (Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) legislation, which permitted public service pay cuts.

Mr Geraghty said the Government ran out of money because of decisions taken on fiscal policy that saw the tax base narrow and become dependent on property transaction taxes.

The recession was not, he said, the fault of public servants but the fault of public policy and public servants paid a huge price nonetheless.

Mr Geraghty said it was not in the interests of public servants to make an unsustainable deal and the union will be responsible in any negotiations.