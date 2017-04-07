Talks aimed at resolving the Bus Éireann dispute have continued overnight at the Workplace Relations Commission with no sign of a breakthrough.

The strike has caused travel disruption nationwide as no Bus Éireann services, except school routes, have operated since 24 March – and is now in its 15th day.

Union sources described the talks as slow, with the issue of pay and conditions for drivers remaining a sticking point.

The company is looking to make significant savings in this area and concessions acceptable to the unions would not come close to achieving the savings which the company is seeking.