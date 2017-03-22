Nearly nine acres of land at RTE’s headquarters in Dublin 4 is to go on sale with a guide price of €75m.

It is thought the land could be used to build up to 500 housing units subject to planning permission.

In January, RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes announced that a portion of the broadcaster's land at Donnybrook, Dublin was to be sold and the money used for infrastructure and capital projects.

The land has now been put on the market with a guide price of €75m.

Property consultants Savills, who are handling the sale, described the land as being in one of the city's most prestigious and high value residential locations.

It said what it termed 'Project Montrose' comprises 8.64 acres of land - part of the existing Montrose complex which consists of approximately 32.12 acres.

Savills said the purchaser would have the chance to develop a mid to high end housing scheme of up to 500 units, a mix of apartments and houses, subject to planning permission being secured.

The area for sale also includes Mount Errol House, a protected structure dating from the 19th century.