It is understood that Bus Éireann management is likely to respond to letters of clarification sent by unions at the company later today.

Yesterday, unions wrote to the company saying they are prepared to resume talks, provided managerial grades take their 'fair share' of cuts.

But this afternoon, SIPTU's transport sector organiser said he was astonished that the company has not responded as yet to written clarifications.

SIPTU's Willie Noone is concerned that there may be what he called a "delay tactic" to get over the St Patrick's weekend.

Dermot O'Leary of the NBRU said it clarified its position yesterday.

He said the NBRU feels there is enough in the correspondence for management at the company to come to the table with a view to finding a resolution.

But he said if they refuse the olive branch they run the risk of forcing their own staff onto the picket line and creating a massive public transport dispute.

He also said the union remains wedded to the view that in order to achieve a resolution to the dispute, all the stakeholders must be involved.