A report on how Ireland is prepared for Brexit has highlighted the top personal tax rate, which it said is high in comparison to the UK.

It says Brexit poses a serious and imminent threat to prosperity and more must be done to prepare for it.

The report by the National Competitiveness Council says Ireland's top tax rate sees higher earners pay 51% on every additional euro they earn after allowances.

The Council also says Ireland's 33% rate of Capital Gains Tax is particularly high relative to the UK's 28%.

It adds that tax competitiveness will be crucial after Britain leaves the EU.

Furthermore, while Ireland scores well on education, it is behind on science and digital skills, according to the report.

The Council highlights potential infrastructural bottlenecks and says investment in capital remains low compared to other EU states.

It also says the drop in sterling has made Ireland less competitive.