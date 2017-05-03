Facebook is to hire 3,000 more people over the next year to monitor reports of inappropriate material on the social media network, such as videos of murders and suicides.

In a blog post, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the workers would be in addition to 4,500 people whom Facebook already has reviewing posts that may violate its terms of service.

The social network has come under intense scrutiny and criticism in recent weeks following the posting of videos, both live and recorded, of people harming themselves and others.

Last week a man in Thailand filmed himself killing his 11-month old daughter and then taking his own life on Facebook Live.

Also last month, a man in Cleveland in the US posted a video of himself shooting dead a pensioner on the platform.

These and other cases have prompted Facebook to take action to address the criticism.

"If we're going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly," wrote Mark Zuckerberg.

"We're working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner - whether that's responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down."

In order to do this, the company said it will add 3,000 staff to the 4,500 who already review millions of reports it gets every week.

The firm also said it will beef up its systems and tools in order to identify such imagery, as well as hate speech and the exploitation of children.

As part of this, Facebook said it is going to make it easier to report problems faster so that reviewers can assess them.