All of the appeals made so far to the Independent Review Panel by Permanent TSB customers who lost their homes as a result of being wrongly moved from their tracker mortgages have been successful.

In a Dáil reply to Fianna Fáil's Finance spokesman Michael McGrath, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said that of the 27 cases decided so far, 10 were successful and 17 were partly successful.

The Independent Review Panel was set up in 2015 to hear appeals from customers who had lost their homes and who are now or had been engaged in legal action with the bank over their mortgage.

The panel is part of the Mortgage Redress Programme which Permanent TSB set up to address the 1,372 customers who had been impacted by a failure in relation to their mortgage accounts at the bank or its subsidiary, Springboard Mortgages.

Deputy McGrath said that the most striking thing from today's figures is that every single decision made by the Independent Review Panel has been to uphold the customer's appeal in full or in part.

"This is essentially an admission that the bank did not make the correct decision in the first place including involving cases where the customer lost their home directly as a result of being wrongly denied a tracker mortgage rate," he said.

"This is a significant revelation and calls into question the way in which banks are handling the scandal of customers being denied their contractual right to a tracker rate," he added.

Deputy McGrath also said the figures reinforce his view that the Central Bank needs to adopt a rigorous approach to ensure that the 10,000 customers currently caught up in the tracker examination across various banks are dealt with in a fair manner.

"The Central Bank has to ensure that the appeals process across all the banks is truly independent to ensure that justice is served for the customers," he added.