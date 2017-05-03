US logistics company UPS has agreed a deal to buy Ireland's Nightline Logistics Group, one of the biggest express delivery and logistics companies in Ireland.

Nightline also operates the Parcel Motel service, which offers a "virtual address" to allow customers to manage their online shopping deliveries easily.

Terms of today's deal were not disclosed and the deal is still subject to regulatory approval.

In a statement, UPS said the deal will immediately position it as one of the top local shippers in Ireland.

"By integrating Nightline with UPS, customers will now have a wider array of both domestic and cross-border services," the company added.

Nightline's co-founder and chief executive John Tuohy said that as the company marks over two decades in business, this is the right time in its evolution to join the world's largest parcel delivery company.

"Our customers across Ireland, Northern Ireland and the UK will benefit from an even wider reach, enjoying direct connectivity to global export markets, and it will be an important milestone in the company’s growth into the future," Mr Tuohy added.

"Operating for more than 40 years in Europe, and almost 30 years in Ireland, UPS continues to build a powerful portfolio of services for our customers throughout the region," said Jim Barber, President, UPS International.

"Nightline will complement our existing services, increasing delivery density, while also adding innovative new service options," he added.

UPS already provides both small package and supply chain services to customers in Ireland, with a full range of ground, air and ocean freight solutions.

It also operates gateway functions at both Dublin and Shannon airports.