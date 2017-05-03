Intel Ireland has been granted planning permission for its revised expansion plans at its plant in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

The expansion will enable the Irish arm of multi-national company to bid for an estimated €4 billion new chip manufacturing plant.

The project - if it goes ahead - would result in about 850 new full time jobs for the Leixlip plant. It would also generate 3,000 construction jobs while it was being built.

Intel applied for the revised planning permission to Kildare County Council last November.

Intel currently employs about 4,500 people at the Leixlip plant, one of the biggest manufacturing sites in the country.

County Kildare Chamber today welcomed the decision by Kildare County Council to grant permission for the planned expansion.

"This planning permission now ensures that Intel Ireland can bid for the tender which if successful will create 3,000 construction jobs and in excess of 850 full time jobs once developed", commented Allan Shine, CEO of the Chamber.