US President Donald Trump has endorsed a government shutdown later this year.

In a post on Twitter, he also urged Republicans to consider changing Senate rules to make it easier to pass spending bills without Democratic support.

"Our country needs a good 'shutdown' in September to fix mess!" he wrote on the social networking site.

Trump also backed the so-called "nuclear option" for legislation.

However, he added that the party could strengthen its hand by winning more Senate seats in the 2018 congressional election.

Democrats, and some Republicans, quickly denounced his call to close the federal government in a spending fight just as both parties were closing in on a final measure to fund agencies through to September.

"Here we saw Democrats and Republicans working together in the best traditions of the Senate, and the president disparages it in a way that's destructive," Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Trump said his fellow Republicans had to acquiesce to Democratic demands in a government spending bill negotiated this week because the party's majority was too slim to win the 60 Senate votes that would have been needed if Democrats had chosen to block the legislation.

Republicans hold 52 seats in the 100-seat US Senate.

"The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%," the President wrote on Twitter.

Both parties signed off on the spending bill to fund the federal government through to September to avert a government shutdown, with Republicans and Democrats both claiming some political victories.

Republicans last forced a government closure in 2013 for 17 days.

Democrats said Mr Trump would shoulder the blame for any shutdown now.