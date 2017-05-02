New car sales for the month of April fell by almost a quarter, according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

New car registrations for April came in at 7,865, a fall of 24% on April 2016.

Over the first four months, 83,831 new cars were registered, a drop of 10% on the same period last year when 93,205 models were registered.

Used car imports were up in the period by almost 50%, according to SIMI. A total of 31,116 cars were imported over the first four months, mostly from the UK, as the weaker sterling entices buyers over the border or across the Irish Sea in greater numbers.

Toyota was the best selling brand in the first four months, followed by Volkswagen and Ford.

The Hyundai Tuscon was the best selling model over the period with the Skoda Octavia taking the top spot in the month of April.

"Vehicle registrations for April show a decline in all sectors and across nearly all counties. While the economy continues to strengthen, consumers appears to have remained somewhat more cautious to date.

"That said the industry is continuing to entice consumers with very strong offers to the degree that even with lower sterling values, as a result of Brexit virtually no new cars have been imported because of the value available here," Alan Nolan, SIMI Director General said.