Dublin-based Pure Power Systems has been bought by US company Kohler for an undisclosed sum.

Pure Power Systems, founded by Ian Jackson, is an independent distributor and service provider of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems.

The deal will see Pure Power Systems become part of Kohler's UK-based UPS sales and service company - Uninterruptible Power Supplies Ltd (UPSL).

Established in 2003, Pure Power Systems has locations in Dublin and Limerick. Under the terms of the deal with Kohler, all of the company's employees will stay on following the acquisition.

Its clients include AIB, EMC, Pfizer, VmWare, Eir, Hertz, Bank of Ireland and the Irish Aviation Authority.

"We believe this is a very promising development for our customers and employees alike and we're now well positioned for continued success and a new level of growth here in Ireland," commented Pure Power's managing director Ian Jackson.

