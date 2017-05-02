Alitalia said its board had decided to formally ask the government for the carrier to be put under special administration after workers rejected its latest rescue plan meant to unlock much-needed financing.

The majority of the company's workers last week voted against a restructuring plan that envisaged cuts to jobs and salaries.

This makes it impossible for the loss-making airline to secure funds to keep its aircraft flying.

The airline added its flight schedule would remain unchanged.

Once Alitalia is put under administration, the Rome government will appoint one or several commissioners who will assess whether it can be overhauled - either as a standalone company or through a partial or total sale - or should be wound up.