Real earnings grew by approximately 319%, or 2% per annum, between 1938 and 2015, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO measured the average earnings of industrial workers between those dates and produced a range of statistics providing an interesting insight into the changes in earnings and expenditure over that time.

The fall in earnings between 2009 and 2011 was the largest peak to trough fall since World War 2.

Throughout the 1970s, nominal earnings increased by an average of 18% a year, but when inflation is stripped out, earnings actually grew by 4.8% per annum throughout the decade.

This was largely accounted for by inflation pressure from the 1973 oil crisis which contributed to real earnings increasing by 12.3% in that year.

When the 1960s and 1970s are excluded, earnings actually increased by 1.1% per annum between 1938 and 2015.

The gender pay gap fell from 40% in 1944 to 23% in 2014, the analysis shows.

Males worked on average 46 hours per week in 1955, falling to 41.5 hours in 2005, while females worked an average of 43.8 hours in 1955 falling to 37 hours in 2005.

A loaf of bread cost 1% of the average weekly pay in 1938. That fell to 0.2% of weekly pay in 2015.